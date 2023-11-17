What stores are open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2023?

As holiday shopping season ramps up, the CEO of Target is opening up about keeping stores closed for Thanksgiving.

Target, Walmart, and Best Buy will be closed, while Whole Foods and some Starbucks locations will remain open.

If you're planning to shop before or after you eat this Thanksgiving, you're in luck. Some retailers will keep their doors open on Thursday, Nov. 23. This includes some big-name stores, like Whole Foods Market, which will remain open with holiday hours at most locations.

Not every store will be open, however. Target has made a permanent decision to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving. Walmart will also be closed. Here's what we know about store hours on Thanksgiving Day 2023.

Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2023

Big Lots - Open

Big Lots will be open Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will offer one-day deals, including 50% off toys.

CVS - Open

Most stores will be open, but make sure to check with your local store to confirm.

Dollar General - Open

The discount store will be open with extended hours on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

HEB - Open

Stores will be open with limited hours from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Kroger - Open

Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and its other subsidiaries will remain open until 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. Pharmacies will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sprouts Farmers Market - Open

The grocery store will be open on Thanksgiving 2023 but will close early at 2 p.m. local time.

Starbucks - Open

Most locations will be open, but store hours will vary by location.

Wegmans - Open

The market will be open until 4 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.

Whole Foods - Open

All stores with be open on Thanksgiving Day with modified store hours. Check your local store location for hours.

Stores Closed On Thanksgiving

Best Buy - Closed

Though closed on Thanksgiving, the consumer electronics retailer has extended store hours during the holiday shopping season, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

BJ's Wholesale Club - Closed

The company will continue its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving Day.

Costco - Closed

All locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Dick's Sporting Goods - Closed

The retailer will close all stores on Thanksgiving Day, and most locations will be open 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Home Depot - Closed

The home improvement retailer is closed on Thanksgiving and reopens for Black Friday, with store hours depending on location.

Kohl's - Closed

Kohl's will be closed on Thanksgiving 2023 and will reopen at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Macy's - Closed

Macy's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Target - Closed

All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with most stores reopening at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Trader Joe's - Closed

Trader Joe's stores are closed nationwide on Thanksgiving, along with Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Walgreens - Closed

Walgreens will close its doors on Thanksgiving 2023 for the first time in its company history.

Walmart - Closed

For the fourth year in a row, Walmart stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving.