Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day this year

AccuWeather explains why we eat turkey on Thanksgiving in the United States.

These restaurants plan to be open on Nov. 23.

Don't feel like cooking or cleaning up this holiday? Although many restaurants have limited hours or are closed altogether on Thanksgiving, it's still possible to go out and enjoy a restaurant meal this Nov. 23.

MORE: What stores are open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2023?

Below are some of the restaurants that plan to be open on Thanksgiving. Keep in mind it's a good idea to call in advance to verify their holiday hours, as not every location may be open this year.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2023

Bob Evans: Open every Thanksgiving, Bob Evans offers special meals and breakfast favorites available all day long for dine-in, delivery or curbside pickup.

Buca di Beppo: Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, served family style, at Buca this year.

Boston Market: Many Boston Market restaurants will be open Thanksgiving Day with shorter hours. They also offer takeaway Thanksgiving dinner, catering, and dine-in options for a fast-turnaround or turkey emergency. Check www.bostonmarket.com/locations for your local store.

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving Day and is serving a traditional meal. You can also order takeaway dinners.

Del Frisco's Grille: Enjoy a Thanksgiving plate or a three-course prix-fixe dinner at the restaurant this year.

Denny's: Denny's will be open Thanksgiving Day, but not all locations will be open 24 hours.

Domino's Pizza: For a quick and easy Thanksgiving meal, you can order a pizza from most Domino's locations on Thanksgiving.

Dunkin' Donuts: Most Dunkin locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Golden Corral: The restaurant will be open Thanksgiving 2023 at participating locations and will offer holiday favorites like carved roasted turkey and glazed ham.

IHOP: IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving Day, though it is recommended diners call their local IHOP for specific hours, which may vary by location. The restaurant is offering a homestyle turkey and stuffing dinner among its fall offerings.

Jack in the Box: Most restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.

Macaroni Grill: Open on Thanksgiving 2023, the restaurant is offering a three-course meal for adults for $34 and a kids' Thanksgiving meal for $17. See their Thanksgiving menus.

Maggiano's: Maggiano's is open on Thanksgiving with options to order ahead, carry out, or dine in.

McDonald's: McDonald's locations are usually open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary.

Red Lobster: Open on Thanksgiving Day 2023, Red Lobster will offer a celebratory shrimp and lobster meal.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Make a reservation or see their Thanksgiving menu.

Starbucks: The coffee chain will be open at select store locations with varying hours.

Waffle House: The restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving Day at most locations. Hours may vary by location, although many are 24 hours.

Whataburger: The burger chain plans to be open on Nov. 23.