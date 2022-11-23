Stars give glimpse into Disney's new 'Strange World' movie

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Strange World" is a thrilling, animated adventure starring Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jabokuie Young-White.

The film features three generations of a family: Jaeger is the fearless explorer; his son Searcher is a peaceful farmer; and Searcher's teenage boy, Ethan, is daring like his grandfather. They share a perilous mission.

"Yeah, I do a few reps before, he's a pretty big guy, he could be a linebacker this dude," said Quaid, who voices Jaeger Clade. "They basically, they took me and put me into the body of The Rock."

"Ethan's character is so three dimensional and so well fleshed out, being able to bring that to life, that was really exciting," said Young-White.

Searcher has an interracial marriage, and his son Ethan is gay. But all this diversity and inclusion is not a lesson, but more a matter of fact; just the way it is.

"That's what we've been aiming for all along and that's what I love about the story," Quaid said.

"Particularly with Ethan's character, and our relationship, with Meridian, who Gabrielle Union plays, our relationship with him and who he loves, to me I loved that idea," said Gyllenhaal.

And the stars had a little message for Chicagoans before the holidays.

"The holidays are coming up, your family's gonna be getting together, you're gonna be screaming at each other around that turkey, go out and see 'Strange World,' maybe you'll solve a few things," said Quaid. "It's a great movie to see and share with somebody you love. A nice strange world, yes, a nice strange world."