Strasbourg shooting: 3 dead, several wounded as French officials open terror probe

French prosecutors say a terror investigation has been opened into the shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg that has left two dead and several wounded.

PARIS --
France's interior minister says a gunman "sowed terror" in three parts of the eastern city of Strasbourg with a shooting spree that killed three people and left six others with serious injuries.

Earlier police union officials had said four people were killed. Officials did not explain the reason for the conflicting death tolls.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said early Wednesday that some 350 security officers and two helicopters are involved in the search for the assailant after the Tuesday night attack.

He told reporters in Strasbourg that France is raising its terror alert level and sending security reinforcements to Strasbourg. At the same time he said the city is lifting its confinement order after hours of lockdown in multiple neighborhoods.

A terrorism investigation has been opened. The motive for the attack is unclear.

One of the officials, Stephane Morisse from the FGP Police union, told The Associated Press authorities went to the alleged assailant's residence earlier Tuesday to arrest him but the 29-year-old suspected of ties to radicalism wasn't there. Morisse says police found explosive materials at the home.

Morisse said that after the evening shooting, soldiers guarding the Christmas market shot and wounded the suspect before he escaped.

The European Parliament spokesman, meanwhile, says that the building is on lockdown in Strasbourg. Jaume Duch said that "the European Parliament has been closed and no one can leave until further notice." It wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside.

The Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors amid a "serious security event" in the city center.

Local authorities in the Grand-Est and Bas-Rhin region tweeted for the public to "avoid the area of the police station," which is close to the city's Christmas market.
