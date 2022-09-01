Illinois Representative La Shawn Ford introduces bill to crack down on illegal street racing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State Representative La Shawn Ford wants to put an end to illegal dangerous street racing in Chicago.
He introduced a proposal Wednesday to expand the state's mob action laws to include street racing and other racing stunts.
The bill would enable prosecutors to charge suspects with a class four felony.
Street takeovers have become a trend on social media drawing large crowds.