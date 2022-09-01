Illinois Representative La Shawn Ford introduces bill to crack down on illegal street racing

State Representative La Shawn Ford wants to put an end to illegal dangerous street racing in Chicago.

He introduced a proposal Wednesday to expand the state's mob action laws to include street racing and other racing stunts.

The bill would enable prosecutors to charge suspects with a class four felony.

Street takeovers have become a trend on social media drawing large crowds.