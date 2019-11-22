Student injured after pellet hits school bus in Olympia Fields

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for a person who fired a pellet gun at a school bus in the south suburbs Thursday.

A letter posted on Rich Central High School's website says kids were on the bus after school when a pellet flew through one of the windows.

One student was injured after being hit in the face. The school said the student was not seriously injured.

The bus driver immediately pulled over and called police. Olympia Fields police are investigating the incident.
