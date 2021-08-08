Return To Learn

Our Chicago: Addressing students' well-being as they return to school

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Our Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over the last year and a half, students have seen their schools closed, they have shifted to remote learning, big events like prom and even graduations were changed or canceled.

This month, children are going back to school facing more uncertainty. COVID-19 numbers are up, there are heated debates about wearing masks in the classroom, and kids are caught in the middle.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1



EMBED More News Videos

Parents should foucs on truly listening to their kids when they speak, Dr. John T. Walkup, Lurie Children's Hospital.



All this comes as experts say the number of kids seeking help for their mental health has skyrocketed.

"I think the most important thing is really that first component of good listening, and that is to really hear the child out and let them explain everything that they really are thinking about," said Dr. John T. Walkup, chair of the Pritzker Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at Lurie Children's Hospital. "Most parents, what happens is a kid will say something, and they'll interrupt them, they'll provide some advice or some guidance or try and get them to not feel that way, and I think that really is not the best way to listen to your child. The best way is really to say, 'I hear what you're saying, Can you tell me more? Is there more to what you want to say to me?,' and that way you can get everything out on the table, and you have a complete understanding of what the child is really thinking about and experiencing."

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2



EMBED More News Videos

Amundsen High School aims to be proactive when trying to reconnect students who may be disengaged when returning to school.



At Chicago's Amundsen High School, the staff has an extensive plan in place to help students reconnect after months of disruption. That includes "reengagement groups."

"While some of the strategies will apply to all the student body, we know that we have to do things that are more specifically targeted to fewer students and to individual students, and so this reengagement team is really being proactive about identifying students that have disengaged and are looking at academic and attendance data to understand that," said Cybill Ortiz, assistant principal at Amundsen High School.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopschoolsreturn to learnmental healthstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RETURN TO LEARN
U of I to expand to in-person learning next fall
West suburban school districts return to in-person learning
CPS teachers hold 'teach out' as in-person classes resume
Some CPS students return to in-person learning
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers shot, 1 killed in West Englewood shooting
Metra crash in Norwood Park leaves 1 dead
What to know about lambda, delta plus variants
62 shot, 8 fatally, in violent weekend with 2 mass shootings: CPD
Young girl killed in Gardner crash: Grundy County officials
Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend
Dan Harris to leave ABC News after 21 years
Show More
Father and son duo use podcast to bridge generational divide
COVID-delayed Tokyo Olympics wraps with closing ceremony
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Lake County now ranked 'high' for COVID risk
Quick Tip: Best ways to keep track of COVID-19 vaccine card
More TOP STORIES News