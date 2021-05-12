rescue

College students rescued when boat made of buckets, kiddie pools drifts out to sea

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal students rescued when homemade boat drifts out to sea

SANTA BARBARA, California -- Two students in their 20s with more creativity than common sense had to be rescued off the Santa Barbara coast when their homemade boat made from buckets and kiddie pools drifted out into the ocean.

The two men had built their un-seaworthy craft by using duct tape to lash together 20 Home Depot buckets and two plastic kiddie pools on a piece of plywood.

They went out on the water off Isla Vista around 2 a.m. Saturday.



They had a paddle but no wetsuits. It didn't take long before the tide had pushed their "boat" out too far from shore and they were unable to make their way back, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

Fortunately, someone spotted them floating out on the water before they got too far. Authorities were notified and they were rescued within about 30 minutes.

No alcohol was involved, says the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which referred to the incident as "Nautical Nonsense."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacollege studentsboating safetywater rescuerescueboating
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Father of missing boater continues search along Lake Michigan week after boat accident
3 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakeview hit-and-run driver tried to help victim before driving away: witnesses
Lawyer for 3 men killed in Starved Rock explosion raises questions
Jaslyn Adams Chicago: 3rd suspect in girl's death fled state, feds say
Woman's car stolen in armed Lakeview carjacking: CPD
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
McDonald's raising US workers' pay in company-owned stores
AAA urges people not to 'panic buy' gasoline
Show More
Drone video shows endangered whales appearing to hug
Video shows Skokie courthouse attack that injured 4 deputies
Where to find vaccines for young teens
Pervis Staples, member of famed Staple Singers, dead at 85
Asian Americans in news share how microaggressions affect self-identity
More TOP STORIES News