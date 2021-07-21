Pets & Animals

Massive sturgeon leaps from Fraser River in Canada

'It was the fish of a lifetime.'
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive sturgeon leaps from Fraser River in Canada

CHILLIWACK, British Columbia -- It's a fish tale with video proof.

Fishermen in Chilliwack, British Columbia recorded a 9-foot sturgeon leaping from the Fraser River on July 16.

Fishing tour operator Yves Bisson says the fish weighed 350 pounds and was likely at least 50 years old.

SEE ALSO: 100-pound opah fish, also known as a moonfish, discovered on a beach in Oregon
EMBED More News Videos

A large colorful fish washed ashore on the Oregon coast last week in what aquarium officials called a rare occurrence.



"It almost landed in the boat, and the guy holding the rod couldn't believe what he just saw," said Bisson.

Bisson said he has landed over 20,000 sturgeon over 19 years as a Canadian tour operator.

He tagged this one for conservation purposes, then released it back into the river.

"It was the fish of a lifetime," Bisson said.

SEE ALSO: Giant goldfish found in Minnesota waterways
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say they're finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaught on videofishcanadau.s. & worldfishing
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed during Jeffrey Manor home invasion: CPD
Rising COVID cases could bring return of restrictions, Lightfoot warns
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
IL National Guard still awaiting Capitol security reimbursement
Berkeley construction crew finds likely remains of Chicago man: police
Driver in fatal Lincolnwood hit-and-run turns himself in to police
Fauci, Rand Paul get in shouting match over Wuhan lab research
Show More
VIDEO: TN man shoos bear from car in Gatlinburg
Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda variant
Answers still sought 40 years after Sarah Avon disappearance in Joliet
NJ man goes viral for accidentally cleaning wrong apartment
Bezos thanks Amazon workers, customers for funding spaceflight
More TOP STORIES News