Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted on NYC subway

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO
NEW YORK CITY -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects, the victim and even when and where a brutal attack caught on camera happened.

Someone sent Crime Stoppers a link to the video, which then distributed it. The video of a young man being attacked on a subway train is graphic in nature, but the NYPD is hoping people watch it to learn answers to critical questions.

It appeared to have been shot on cell phone by someone who may have helped orchestrate the attack.
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD is looking for suspects in this brutal assault.


The victim suffered kicks to the head and blows to the face, and was so helpless he was barely able to plead for mercy or shield himself from the beating.

Police need help identifying the victim, determining a location, time, and train line where the assault occurred, and finding possible suspects.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted out video of the savage attack Tuesday afternoon.

"I thought what every New Yorker thinks," said Shea. "This is our city. And this should not happen."

The NYPD is also searching hospitals and other records to try and find any indication of an assault like this.

The video appears to have been shot aboard an older subway car with orange seats,

One challenge for investigatoars is that only the victim's face is seen in the video.

The attacker's face is never seen, just their hands and sneakers.

"Just a heinous act. Anyone that sees this video is disturbed by it," said Shea.

Anyone with information in regard to this assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential. All calls are anonymous.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmtaattackbeatingsubway crimeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, expected to visit baby in hospital
'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
1 killed in Harvey crash
Arrest made in carjacking of Whitney Young HS teacher
Father of suspect points finger at Maleah Davis' mom
Dad treats late daughter's class to field trip in her honor
Hidden cameras, misleading listings: Rentals from home share websites come with risks
Show More
Woman begged for her life as squatter stabbed her: Prosecutor
VIDEO: RV high speed chase ends after 2 crashes, suspect in custody
West Side farm helps make goat yoga craze possible in Chicago
School bus hit by gunfire after dropping off students at MSI
A Mother's Torment: 10,000 days since her son said "I love you"
More TOP STORIES News