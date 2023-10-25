Chicago police said four people broke into Sully's House bar in Goose Island Wednesday morning.

Video shows thieves break into Sully's House bar on Goose Island

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people broke into a popular sports bar in Goose Island Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at Sully's House at about 1:10 a.m. in the 1500-block of North Dayton Street, police said.

Four male suspects got out of a red sedan and broke out a glass side door and entered the bar, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspects enter and then take the cash register.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

