Chicago restaurant Aba launches new cocktails for groups

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aba Restaurants has some new cocktails on the menu for summer.

Thomas Mizuno-Moore, divisional bar training manager, shared some demonstrations of drinks that he said are perfect for the summer weather.

This year, the Chicago location is offering new "Groupie" cocktails. It is a large format drink, enough to serve four to five people. One example, the Lazy River. It includes Uncle Nearest 1884 Tennessee Whiskey, Licor 43, passionfruit and lime.

However, if you just want a cocktail for one, the restaurant is offering those, too. For example, the Invader Pimm is a mix between a Pimm's Cup and an Aperol Spritz. It incudes Pimm's, Aperol, Stray Dog Greek Gin, lemon, and grapefruit soda.
