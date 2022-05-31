tourism

Summer 2022: Where families, history buffs and people on budgets should vacation in Illinois

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Where to vacation in Illinois over summer 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coming off the holiday weekend, you may have summer vacations on your mind.

And with travel costs way up, perhaps a one-tank road trip is your best bet.

SEE ALSO | Our Chicago: Summer travel outlook and tips for trouble-free journey

The Illinois Office of Tourism said you don't have to go far to feel like you are getting away.

Marla Cichowski with the Illinois Office of Tourism joined ABC7 to discuss Illinois vacations.

She provided her thoughts on whether Illinois tourism has picked back up to pre-pandemic levels. Cichowski talked about what kind of outdoor adventures are available in Illinois.

RELATED | United Airlines cancels couple's flight, then charges $4K more for comparable seats

Cichowski discussed the Galena area, which is about three hours from Chicago. She said it can be very budget-friendly and talked about the activities available there.

She also talked about where history buffs should travel to and quick trips with young kids.
