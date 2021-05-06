Summerfest 2021 lineup includes Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Wilco, Run the Jewels

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- Summerfest is back! The Milwaukee music festival that typically attracts hundreds of thousands of people announced its 2021 lineup Thursday.
Headliners include: Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Black Pumas, Wilco, Nelly, Luke Bryan, Rise Against, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Diplo, 24KGoldn, Dylan Scott, 311, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bleachers, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, T-Pain, REO Speedwagon, Ludacris, Joan Jett and the Black Hearts, O.A.R., Cold War Kids, Styx, Everclear, The Psychedelic Furs, Indigo Girls, Future Islands, Sugarhill Gang, Liz Phair, Better Than Ezra, Ani DiFranco, Sheila E., Hinder, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Filter, and more.
Summerfest is scheduled to take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.
The event was originally scheduled to happen in June, but organizers postponed the festival until September to allow more time for people to be vaccinated. Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.
The new American Family Insurance Amphitheater will also host special Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts prior to each weekend of Summerfest including Jonas Brothers, Dave Matthews Band, and one artist yet to be announced.
Ticket holders for the Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts will receive a digital ticket via email for Summerfest 2021, valid for any of the nine days of the festival.
Summerfest general admission tickets are on sale now for $23. Kids under 10 get in for $5 and seniors (62 and older) can buy tickets for $15.
For the full lineup and to buy tickets, visit https://www.summerfest.com/.
