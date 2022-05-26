bribery

Summit police chief charged with bribery in liquor license transfer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- The Summit chief of police has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes from a local businessman in a liquor license transfer deal.

Prosecutors allege John Kosmowski conspired with a building inspector to accept more than $5,000 from a businessman in 2017, in connection with transferring a liquor license to another person.

Kosmowski allegedly received the payment in cash on March 23, 2017, then gave some of it to the building inspector, according to prosecutors. He also allegedly told the inspector, 59-year-old William Mundy, who was also indicted, to say the bribe was a loan.

The 54-year-old is charged with one count of bribery conspiracy, one county of bribery and one count of obstruction of justice. Mundy is charged with one count of bribery conspiracy and one count of filing a false tax return.

A date has not yet been set for their arraignment in federal court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
summitpolice chiefindictmentbribery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BRIBERY
Luis Arroyo sentenced for bribery scheme
Feds recorded Madigan learning about secret payments, records show
Ex-Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scandal
City wants to be heard as victim in Danny Solis bribery case
TOP STORIES
Uvalde school shooting: What we know about 19 kids, 2 teachers killed
Abbott slams Chicago gun laws: 'Not a real solution'
Chicago's 'Walking Man' lit on fire while sleeping on street: source
LIVE RADAR: Storms prompt Tornado Warnings; funnel cloud spotted
Girl, 8, found dead in Uptown home, police say
IDPH reports 9 possible cases of hepatitis in kids
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
Show More
Luis Arroyo sentenced for bribery scheme
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
'Tyson the Bison' captured in north suburban forest preserve
Chicago Weather: Scattered thunderstorms
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Jeopardy!' to air overnight
More TOP STORIES News