What were best, worst Super Bowl commercials?

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Ranking the best Super Bowl commercials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven million dollars for a 30-second spot. The cost of a commercial at the Super Bowl hit an all-time high.

Professor Derek Rucker, from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern, joined ABV7 to talk about some of here to discuss the best and worst ads.

SEE ALSO: Eminem takes knee during halftime show; NFL denies reports it tried to stop him

Professor Rucker said some of the best commercials came from Uber Eats, Planters, and Doritos while Taco Bell, Sales Force and Coinbase ranked among the worst.

Super Bowl 2022: LA Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium
