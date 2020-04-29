Food & Drink

Fat Rice reopening as 'Super Fat Rice Mart' in Logan Square, selling meal kits and grocery items

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Logan Square's Fat Rice restaurant is re-opening Wednesday to sell meal kits.

The award winning Portuguese-Macanese spot on West Diversey has been a neighborhood favorite for eight years.

It's now called "Super Fat Rice Mart," offering packages for pick-up only with all the ingredients and spices to create dishes.

According to their website, "Super fat rice mart provides interactive food engagements including social and online cooking tutorials, limited exclusive offerings, flash food pick-up specials, and much more. We offer on-line ordering and curbside pick-up."

Beer, wine and Asian pantry items will also be sold
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagologan squarerestaurantgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker considers stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2K
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain Wednesday
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
Show More
2 in custody after breaking into parked vehicles in Gold Coast
Cook County deputy locked in 'brutal' battle with coronavirus
COPA releases videos of CTA Red Line police shooting
Indiana State Trooper injured in rear-end crash on highway: police
How to wear a face mask correctly
More TOP STORIES News