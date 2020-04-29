Fat Rice reopening as 'Super Fat Rice Mart' in Logan Square, selling meal kits and grocery items

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Logan Square's Fat Rice restaurant is re-opening Wednesday to sell meal kits.
The award winning Portuguese-Macanese spot on West Diversey has been a neighborhood favorite for eight years.
It's now called "Super Fat Rice Mart," offering packages for pick-up only with all the ingredients and spices to create dishes.
According to their website, "Super fat rice mart provides interactive food engagements including social and online cooking tutorials, limited exclusive offerings, flash food pick-up specials, and much more. We offer on-line ordering and curbside pick-up."
Beer, wine and Asian pantry items will also be sold
