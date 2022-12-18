Super Saturday or Pain Saturday? Shoppers rush to buy gifts as holiday approaches

Shoppers scrambled to grab some last minute gifts, checking items off their holiday lists.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The cold didn't stop holiday shoppers from packing stores on this Super Saturday.

It's the final weekend of shopping before Hanukkah and Christmas, so stores are offering up some big bargains.

"Feels like a super Saturday," said one shopper.

Super Saturday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. This year, the National Retail Federation is expecting a record number 158 million shoppers out and about in the final gasp before the holidays.

'Twas the week before Christmas, when all through the city, not one store was empty, not even in weather this chilly.

"We are getting some of our Christmas shopping done, but it's so cold," said shopper, Anthony Miller.

Shoppers scrambled to grab some last minute gifts, checking items off their holiday lists.

"Get some last-minute Christmas gifts for my friends. I'm thinking fuzzy socks, or a little facemasks," said fellow shopper, Taylor Phillips.

"No, I have not done all my Christmas shopping. The fact that Christmas is next week, that's not OK," added Dayjah Hall.

"Super Saturday" or "Panic Saturday" is what they call this day.

It's a major day of revenue for retailers before Santa swoops in on his sleigh.

"Every store, every line -- it takes forever," Miller said.

"I can tell. I can tell everywhere is crowded. Like everywhere is crowded," said An Le.

With one week to go, the clock is running out.

Families darted from store to store, with no time to pout.

"I need to finish up my aunt's Christmas gift and my big brother's. But I feel like I'm gonna get it. If it doesn't come, I'm their Christmas gift," Hall said.

So while the streets are packed with shoppers along Michigan Avenue and in Hyde Park, happy shopping to all and to all a good night.