Shopping

Toy recall: 52K Hasbro Super Soaker water guns sold at Target recalled

Decorative sticker on water tank may contain excessive levels of lead
By CNN
Hasbro has issued a Super Soaker recall on 52,000 water guns sold only at Target, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice.

"The decorative sticker on the water tank of the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban," the notice said.

Lead exposure in children can lead to impaired cognition and behavioral disorders, among other health effects, and is toxic if ingested.

RELATED: Peach recall: Salmonella outbreak linked to packaged fruit in Illinois, Wisconsin

The two products are the Super Soaker XP 20 and the Super Soaker XP 30.

The commission urged customers to immediately take the toy away from children and get in touch with Hasbro for details on how to get a full refund.

RELATED: Frozen shrimp recall citing salmonella concerns announced by FDA; list includes Costco brand Kirkland

According to a news release posted on Hasbro's site, a manufacturer received the stickers from an "unauthorized supplier" without Hasbro's consent.

"As soon as we became aware of the potential issue, we immediately launched an investigation and implemented precautionary containment measures," the release said.

There have been no injuries reported related to the the recall, according to the commission.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecallu.s. & worldtoysconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago aldermen to push for state of emergency at special City Council meeting
Woman arrested in confrontation with Black man at Winnetka pier
Woman, 73, shot while opening door to Calumet Heights home
Legendary Chicago mobster, hitman Frank Cullotta dies in Vegas
NW Side robbers pose as police officers: CPD
LIVE: Postmaster testifies before Senate amid uproar over mail
Teen with stutter shares speaking advice Biden gave him
Show More
Golden State Killer faces multiple life sentences
Judge frees ex-con murderer charged in Chicago Black Disciples case
Shots fired between 2 vehicles driving on Lake Shore Drive prior to crash
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, comfortable
Teachers, parents demand changes to Chicago Archdiocese school reopening plan
More TOP STORIES News