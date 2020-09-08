Lifetime's 'Supernanny' returns Tuesdays, new series debut features Elmwood Park family of 6

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- "Supernanny" is back. She's just debuted a new series on Lifetime, and Tuesday's episode brings her to a Chicago suburb.Janet Davies talks to Nanny Jo and an Elmwood Park family with four children under the age of six.David Bean works an overnight shift, he'll often indulge the kids because he was neglected by his own dad.Nina works part time, to pay for family extras. The marriage has suffered.- "It's raising a family and finding the balance between giving the attention and energy that rambunctious children need, but also providing for your family and making ends meet and today that requires 2 people working with the circumstances and the climate out there."- "How did you discover that you needed Supernanny's help?"- "I was just at my wit's end at one point. I chose to have 4 children, I wanted a big family and I wouldn't trade it for the world, this is my life, I wake up everyday for these kids and we just roll with it."- "How has it been with camera in there?"- "You don't realize what things you're doing wrong until another person comes in and points them out, you sit back and say, wow I should have been doing this, but I didn't know how to do it."- "When you watch a Supernanny show you're empathetic to the circumstance because you can relate and you root for the family and you know that if they can do it you can."- "I would do it all over again in a second for sure."- "But we would have Jo stay here for about 6 months!"Supernanny airs every Tuesday on Lifetime.