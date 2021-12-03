supply chain

How supply chain issues are impacting small breweries; what that means for you favorite craft beers

EMBED <>More Videos

Supply chain issues impact breweries amid can shortage

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Your favorite craft beer might be getting harder to find, as well as more expensive. That's because the demand for such drinks is outpacing the supply of cans.

It's especially a problem for small operations, like Single Speed Brewing in northeast Iowa, KCRG reported.

Owner Dave Morgan said the company that supplies and labels his cans is raising the minimum order, and that he doesn't produce enough of his smaller-brand beers to hit the new threshold.

RELATED: How holiday shoppers can sidestep supply chain shortages, get gifts on time

Now, Morgan said he's looking into getting cans from one company and labels from another. Either way, he said consumers might see higher craft beer prices and fewer small brands on shelves.

A supply chain expert at the University of Northern Iowa is offering some hope.

RELATED: Ammo shortage 2021: Wisconsin hunters struggle to find ammunition due to supply chain issues

He said pandemic to-go orders cut into the supply of cans, so the problem should ease up when more people venture out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessiowabrewerysupply chainu.s. & world
SUPPLY CHAIN
Surprise! Holiday packages are moving on time
Glenview electronics store doubles size to meet demand
Biden administration to announce Beijing Olympics diplomatic boycott
Where you can chop down your own locally-grown Christmas tree
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News