Gov. Pritzker calls for special session of General Assembly after Supreme Court abortion ruling

The Supreme Court's ruling does not end legal abortion in Illinois. The state has a law in place, signed in 2019, to keep abortion legal even if Roe v. Wade were overturned.
In a statement, Governor Pritzker said, "In Illinois, we trust women. Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois - and will remain so.
"In Illinois, we've planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care.
"In Illinois, we are a state committed to expanding access to reproductive health care including abortion care, contraception access, fertility treatment and gender affirming care. We've made it clear that we trust people to make the best decisions for themselves about their own reproductive health.
"In Illinois, we will hold firm to these rights and continue to work with stakeholders to expand them. To that end, I am calling the General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks, with the support and consultation of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Senate President Don Harmon. Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections."
Lightfoot: Supreme Court decision 'unfathomable and devastating'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement saying, "It's a dark day in America for people who care about civil rights and equal justice under the law. The Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark legislation that has paved the way for people in need of reproductive care to access safe abortions for the past 50 years, is unfathomable and devastating.
"Make no mistake: this decision will be used as precedent to gut the legal underpinnings used to protect against gender-based discrimination, which includes women's rights, trans rights, immigrant rights, and of course, the right to same sex and interracial marriage.
"Justice and freedom are core tenets of our American democracy, and as public and private institutions, we have a responsibility to protect and advance these tenets in partnership with the communities we serve. As a part of Chicago's 'Justice for All' pledge, we promise that here in Chicago, we will continue to fight to protect the right to choose-no matter what the Supreme Court says or what other surrounding states do. That is why I made a down payment of $500,000 to increase access to reproductive healthcare for Chicagoans and all patients seeking care across the region and the United States.
"We cannot and will not let this setback be a lasting defeat."
Politicians react to ruling:
Senator Dick Durbin said the Senate Jusiciary Committee will hold a hearing to examine post-Roe America.
"Today's decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century. As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents.
"The bottom line: on critical, personal choices involving a woman's right to make reproductive decisions about her own body, do you trust her or the government? The Supreme Court now says a woman's right to privacy does not extend to the most personal, private choice she will ever face.
"The Senate Judiciary Committee will explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America in a hearing next month. The Court's decision to erase the right to access an abortion will not only lead to the denial of critical health care services, but also criminal consequences for women and health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions. I will keep fighting to enshrine into law a woman's right to make her own reproductive choices. We cannot let our children inherit a nation that is less free and more dangerous than the one their parents grew up in."
US Representative Rodney Davis issued a statement saying,"This is a historic and incredible day for Life and the unborn in America, a day that all of us in the pro-life movement have been praying for and working towards. The Supreme Court was absolutely right to overturn previous, wrongly-decided abortion decisions. Nothing in the Constitution confers the right to an abortion. As a pro-life lawmaker with a 100 percent pro-life voting record, I have advocated for years that the Court overturn Roe.
"Now that the Supreme Court has turned this issue over to the people's elected representatives, our pro-life work continues. We must elect pro-life leaders at the federal, state, and local levels to ensure we advance pro-life policies and protect the unborn. Nowhere is this more important than the State of Illinois, where J.B. Pritzker and Democrats in Springfield have advanced an extreme abortion expansion agenda that legalized taxpayer-funded, late-term abortions, and even restricted parents' abilities to know if their minor child is seeking an abortion. This is an extreme abortion agenda that is out-of-step with the people of Illinois. I will continue to work tirelessly to advance pro-life policies and protect the unborn in Washington and in Springfield."
Other organizations in Illinois have issued statements about the Supreme Court decision.
Ameri, Klafeta, director of the Women's and Reproductive Rights Project at the ACLU of Illinois, issued a statement saying, " "This Supreme Court this morning recklessly stripped the constitutional right to abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade from millions of people in this country. People in nearly half of the states across the country are likely to lose the right to make fundamental decisions over their own body very soon. This is cruel and will disproportionately impact people of color and those economically disadvantaged.
"Abortion remains safe and legal in Illinois - that message needs to be heard all across the state. Clinics that provide abortion in this state will remain open and patients can make appointments. Nothing that the Court has done today reverses the hard work done by advocates in Illinois and legislators in Springfield over the past few years to assure that each person in Illinois has the right to make their own health care decisions, including abortion.
"Abortion is health care. And we stand ready to protect access to abortion in Illinois."
Bishop Ronald A. Hicks of the Diocese of Joliet issued a statement saying, "The U.S. Supreme Court decision issued today in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the country. Today's decision is an answer to decades of prayer and upholds the protection of the most innocent of all human life - the child in the mother's womb - which has long been a tenet of Catholic social teaching. I celebrate this ruling yet mourn the fact that here, in our home state of Illinois, it will have no immediate impact given the state's 2019 enshrinement into law of abortion as a misguided fundamental right. Perhaps the court's ruling and recent public conversations, coupled with our own prayers, will stir within the hearts, minds and souls of our elected political leaders a greater respect for the beauty and dignity of human life from conception to natural death. I ask that you join me in earnest and fervent prayer for not only the conversion of those in civic leadership, but for those in our own homes, families and communities who need the light of Christ to see clearly how all are made in the image and likeness of God.
"I also ask that you support Walking with Moms in Need, an initiative of the U.S. bishops to aid and encourage women facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies. Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis has urged us to embrace the "culture of encounter" by pausing, meeting with, and accompanying those in need on their journey. What is a more promising example of such an encounter than expectant and new moms and their babies?
"Finally, I implore all to receive today's ruling with peace toward their neighbors and animus toward none. We are all called to see the face of God in our neighbor, regardless of any strong disagreements on issues as significant as the sanctity of life. As a missionary people seeking to draw others into an encounter with the risen Lord, how we react to the court's ruling or any other matter of political, moral or social concern can leave a lasting impression upon others as to what it means to follow Christ. We must always speak the truth in charity and be willing to accompany one another in patience, humility and gentleness. Through the peace we extend others, the goodness of our God will surely shine through."