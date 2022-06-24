Gov. Pritzker calls for special session of General Assembly after Supreme Court abortion ruling

Lightfoot: Supreme Court decision 'unfathomable and devastating'

Politicians react to ruling:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker has called for a special session of the General Assembly for reproductive rights after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade.The Supreme Court's ruling does not end legal abortion in Illinois. The state has a law in place, signed in 2019, to keep abortion legal even if Roe v. Wade were overturned.In a statement, Governor Pritzker said,Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement saying,Senator Dick Durbin said the Senate Jusiciary Committee will hold a hearing to examine post-Roe America.US Representative Rodney Davis issued a statement saying,"Other organizations in Illinois have issued statements about the Supreme Court decision.Ameri, Klafeta, director of the Women's and Reproductive Rights Project at the ACLU of Illinois, issued a statement saying, "Bishop Ronald A. Hicks of the Diocese of Joliet issued a statement saying,