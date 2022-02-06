engagement

Evergreen Park woman gets 2nd chance at prom, surprise engagement 20 years later

By Stephanie Wade
EMBED <>More Videos

Evergreen Park woman gets 2nd chance at prom, surprise engagement 20 years later

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The decorations are set and the school gym is ready for a night to remember!

It's prom night at Evergreen Park Community High School, only the gym isn't full with high school students -- just one former one.

Callie Doran is a 2002 graduate. She said she had a horrible prom experience all those years ago. So much so, that she still talks about it to this day.

"Didn't go as she wanted, to say the least," said Doran's boyfriend, Roberto Quiles. "It's not that she's on it every day about it, but you know when you watch a TV show and you see something and you're like all these kids and their prom -- mine was terrible."

So Quiles set out to change that.

"He told me that one of his bosses was getting engaged," Doran said.

Someone was getting engaged, just not Quiles' boss.

"It was set up like a little prom and he's like, 'It's your prom,' and I'm like, 'What is happening,'" Doran said.

Quiles even crowned Doran prom queen before dancing the night away.

Then, Doran's family held up signs with special notes Quiles had written signifying their love, ending with the most important one.

Doran then turned around to see him down on one knee.

Her reaction was priceless and her answer, of course, was "yes."

It's safe to say, it was quick and resounding.

The recreated night turned the Hallmark-movie prom experience Doran never had into the prom of her dreams 20 years later.

"It was so different, so much better," Doran said. "I'm speechless."

Quiles said he's been planning the night for months. They drove all the way from Milwaukee, where they now live.

He recruited the help of family, friends, and permission from the school, of course, to make this prom-posal happen."

"I just thought it was a great story. It was just something really out of a movie," said Tim Moran, public relations director at Evergreen Park Community High School. "He just sent an email and it was just a matter of fact of, 'Hey do you think you'd be available on February 5?' And I said, 'This is wonderful.'"

Perhaps there is a lesson in this love story.

"Life isn't what it seems, you can always make things better. You just gotta do it yourself," Quiles said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyevergreen parkengagementsurprisepromfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENGAGEMENT
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are engaged
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
Engagement ring sales soar amid pandemic recovery
Lost engagement ring found at bottom of England's largest lake
TOP STORIES
Judge's ruling against mask mandate could shut schools down, IEA says
3 dead after apparent murder-suicide near Milwaukee, police say
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Jason Van Dyke hooked to electronic monitoring device during parole
2 cruise ships anchored in Bahamas after fleeing to avoid US warrant
9 cars stolen from downtown Chicago condo parking garage: CPD
Show More
'Unprovoked' Naperville man fatally shoots maintenance worker: police
COVID data continues to decline, giving hope restrictions could ease
1 killed, 1 injured after man shot, crashes car on South Side: CPD
Medicare to cover up to 8 free over-the-counter COVID tests per month
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild Sunday
More TOP STORIES News