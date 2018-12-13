Surveillance image released in West Loop hit-and-run

A surveillance image of a car suspected of being used in a West Loop hit-and-run last Friday.

Chicago police have released a surveillance image of a car suspected of being used in a West Loop hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured.The incident occurred last Friday at about 10:48 p.m. when a dark-colored Dodge Charger was driving recklessly in the 500-block of Wet Washington Boulevard, police said.A 59-year-old woman walking in a crosswalk was hit by the car as it went through the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Clinton Street.Police said the vehicle may have front-end damage near the passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.