Chicago police release surveillance images of car suspected in Canaryville fatal shooting of girl, 8

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released new details in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Canaryville Monday night.

The girl and three adults were sitting in a Subaru SUV at the stoplight on Union Avenue at West 47th Street when police said the shooter's black sedan intentionally pulled up behind them, targeting someone inside.

"Our victims' vehicle was parked facing northbound on Union Avenue with the offender's vehicle directly behind it," said Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott. "When the light turned green, the offender's vehicle immediately opened fire on the victims' vehicle."

WATCH: Chicago police discuss shooting that killed 8-year-old girl


EMBED More News Videos

A child is among three people shot in the Canaryville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.



The girl and two adults inside the SUV suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

"The victims' vehicle continued northbound on Union and crashed into a tree," McDermott said.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Dajore Wilson.

WATCH: Chicago police investigate fatal Canaryville shooting


EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police investigate after a shooting that left an 8-year-old girl dead and three others injured in the Canaryville neighborhood.



"I stand here before you saddened and angered that another child has lost their life to senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago," McDermott said.

While witnesses said people nearby tried to save the little girl's life with CPR, police say the gunman made a U-turn and fled soutbound on Union in a black, newer-model Dodge.

"There was a black Dodge Charger fled northbound on Halsted," crisis responder Andrew Holmes said.

A 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Both were shot in the back, police said.

Another 30-year-old woman in the vehicle was also injured, but police said it was unclear whether she was shot or injured by broken glass. She is in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

At the crime scene, police pointed out on more than one occasion that they, too, are emotionally exhausted by the rate of gun violence in the city, particularly this summer.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected to address violence over the Labor Day holiday weekend on Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, no one is in custody. Area One detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to report it anonymously to police at CPDTip.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardschicago shootingchicago crimechild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
54 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
CPS returns to virtual learning Tuesday
1 in custody after Walgreens employee fatally stabbed inside Wicker Park store
Family survived Hurricane Laura only to die in storm's wake
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
Chicago Weather: Soaking rain on Tuesday
Show More
Illinois COVID-19: 1,381 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths
Pullman National Monument breaks ground on Labor Day
15-year-old Waukegan shooting victim killed at car show remembered by family
USPS morale down as delivery issues continue
Process to award Illinois marijuana licenses is not equitable, group says
More TOP STORIES News