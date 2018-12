Chicago police hope someone might recognize a man suspected in a robbery at a CTA stationThe robbery took place at about 3:46 p.m. on December 12 at the Roosevelt station, police said.Police said the victim was on the platform when the man approached, indicated he had a gun and took his cell phones.The suspect fled the area. He is described by police as 18-25, 5'05"-5'09" and 150-180 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.