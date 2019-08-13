Suspect fatally shot, 5 arrested after attempted car theft leads to high-speed chase from Lake County, Ill. to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people are in custody and another was fatally shot after an attempted vehicle theft in Lake County, Ill. which led to a high-speed chase into Chicago Tuesday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.Lake County Sheriff's Police were sent to a residence in the 17600-block of West Edwards Road at about 1:15 a.m. after a reported vehicle theft with a caller saying that he shot at individuals trying to steal his vehicle.Gurnee police were investigating a crash a short time later near Route 132 and Hunt Club Road when a black Lexus SUV approached them. The passengers in the Lexus told police a passenger needed medical assistance and a wounded person was taken out of the SUV.Police performed first aid to the passenger, who was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he later died, the sheriff's office said. A person who got out of the Lexus with the passenger who was shot was taken into custody at the scene.Four remaining people in the Lexus then fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the vehicle, with speeds reaching more than 100 miles-an-hour before the SUV stopped at the intersection of Randolph and Halsted streets in the West Loop.Three men and a woman inside the SUV fled, but were taken into custody at about 2:04 a.m., police said.