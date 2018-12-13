Dennis Intermediate School Shooting: Suspect shoots self after exchange of gunfire inside school in Richmond, Indiana

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect has died after police responded to a shooting in Richmond, Ind.

RICHMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
A teenage suspect fatally shot himself after exchanging fire with police inside a middle school in Richmond, Indiana, Indiana State Police said.

Indiana State Police said at about 8 a.m. they received an alert from Richmond police about a potential violent act that could occur at the Dennis Intermediate School.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the school, where they encountered a teenage suspect who reportedly shot out the glass of a locked entry door to the school and ran inside the school with officers chasing, police said. The school had already been placed on lockdown.

Once inside the school, the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers and then fatally shot himself, police said. Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.

No officers or students were injured in the shooting. Police said they received a warning before the incident occurred.

All Richmond Community Schools were placed on lockdown. The school district said Dennis students were transported to Richmond High School for parents to pick them up. Other Richmond schools would follow normal dismissal times, the district said.

Richmond is located about 67 miles east of Indianapolis, near the Indiana border with Ohio.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shooterschool shootingIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ferrara Candy moving into Old Post Office downtown
Small plane crashes at Porter County Regional Airport
Rosemont police sergeant resigns following armed robbery charges
Boy, 14, shot while sitting in car with mother in Little Village
Bizarre details surface on driver accused in deadly Texas crash
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Cash from armored truck rains down on Route 3 in NJ
Show More
Man accused of trying to kidnap teen while she was jogging
Retired NBA Star helps boy with tumor on face
Man accused of dismembering, grilling man found not guilty
Would-be burglar trapped 2 days in grease vent at Calif. restaurant
More News