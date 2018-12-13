A teenage suspect fatally shot himself after exchanging fire with police inside a middle school in Richmond, Indiana, Indiana State Police said.Indiana State Police said at about 8 a.m. they received an alert from Richmond police about a potential violent act that could occur at the Dennis Intermediate School.Officers from multiple agencies responded to the school, where they encountered a teenage suspect who reportedly shot out the glass of a locked entry door to the school and ran inside the school with officers chasing, police said. The school had already been placed on lockdown.Once inside the school, the suspect exchanged gunfire with officers and then fatally shot himself, police said. Authorities have not released the name of the suspect.No officers or students were injured in the shooting. Police said they received a warning before the incident occurred.All Richmond Community Schools were placed on lockdown. The school district said Dennis students were transported to Richmond High School for parents to pick them up. Other Richmond schools would follow normal dismissal times, the district said.Richmond is located about 67 miles east of Indianapolis, near the Indiana border with Ohio.