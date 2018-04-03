Suspects in 2 South Loop robberies used CTA to escape, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police said suspects in two South Loop armed robberies used the CTA to escape. (WLS)

By and Sarah Schulte
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for suspects after two attacks in which robbers used the CTA to make their escape.

Police put out an alert to the public and they released this security camera footage of the suspects in two of the robberies last week.

In each of the attacks, police said the suspects grabbed, punched and then threw the victims to the ground before robbing them of their property.

One of the robberies happened last Thursday at around 7:15 p.m. in the 400-block of South LaSalle and then the second happened on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. in the 400-block of West Harrison. Then they hopped on an L train to get away.

Police have put out an alert to people in the area and hope someone can identify them and call with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8384.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CTArobberyassaulttheftChicagoLoopSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News