Building A Better Chicago: Our Climate sustainable fashion tips

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a time where sustainability and helping the environment are top of mind for many; We are sharing easy ways to help the planet.
Good Morning America's Ginger Zee talked with Tracy Butler about her #NoNewClothes Campaign.
The goal is to use simple techniques to save money and the steps are helping the environment.
Ginger's tips are:
Clear your emails of the marketing blasts - UNSUBSCRIBE! Our need vs want meter changes immediately.
Shop Secondhand Stores, Ginger says "they aren't your grandmas secondhand anymore; sites like the real real have 400 dollar denim for 8 bucks. Enter condition of pristine or excellent to get highest quality."
BORROW & RENT: Sharing clothes is not just for teenagers - create a network of sharing among friends, rent from websites (there are way more than RTR) for big events