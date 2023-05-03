Building A Better Chicago: Our Climate sustainable fashion tips

Good Morning America's Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee joined ABC7 to give you some sustainable fashion tips.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a time where sustainability and helping the environment are top of mind for many; We are sharing easy ways to help the planet.

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee talked with Tracy Butler about her #NoNewClothes Campaign.

The goal is to use simple techniques to save money and the steps are helping the environment.

Ginger's tips are:

Clear your emails of the marketing blasts - UNSUBSCRIBE! Our need vs want meter changes immediately.

Shop Secondhand Stores, Ginger says "they aren't your grandmas secondhand anymore; sites like the real real have 400 dollar denim for 8 bucks. Enter condition of pristine or excellent to get highest quality."

BORROW & RENT: Sharing clothes is not just for teenagers - create a network of sharing among friends, rent from websites (there are way more than RTR) for big events