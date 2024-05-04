WATCH LIVE

SUV crashes into South Loop restaurant causing extensive damage, Chicago police say

'I see this big SUV in the middle of my dining room'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 4, 2024 11:26AM
SUV slams into South Loop restaurant causing serious damage
A driver who swerved to avoid an accident wound up crashing into the Chicago Oyster House restaurant early Saturday in the South Loop, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An SUV slammed through a South Loop restaurant early Saturday.

Chicago police said that at about 3:30 a.m., the male driver of the GMC Yukon was attempting to make a left turn when he swerved into the front of the Chicago Oyster House at 19th and Indiana.

No one was hurt but the crash caused extensive damage.

"I actually got a call from a tenant of mine from upstairs saying there was a car in the restaurant," said the owner of the restaurant. "I just rushed over, there was a bunch of squad cars and I see this big SUV in the middle of my dining room."

No one was inside the restaurant at the time.

It's not yet clear if any citations were issued.

