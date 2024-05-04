SUV crashes into South Loop restaurant causing extensive damage, Chicago police say

'I see this big SUV in the middle of my dining room'

A driver who swerved to avoid an accident wound up crashing into the Chicago Oyster House restaurant early Saturday in the South Loop, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An SUV slammed through a South Loop restaurant early Saturday.

Chicago police said that at about 3:30 a.m., the male driver of the GMC Yukon was attempting to make a left turn when he swerved into the front of the Chicago Oyster House at 19th and Indiana.

No one was hurt but the crash caused extensive damage.

"I actually got a call from a tenant of mine from upstairs saying there was a car in the restaurant," said the owner of the restaurant. "I just rushed over, there was a bunch of squad cars and I see this big SUV in the middle of my dining room."

No one was inside the restaurant at the time.

It's not yet clear if any citations were issued.