CHICAGO (WLS) -- A swimmer returned to shore after authorities searched in Lake Michigan on the North Side Wednesday morning.The man was reported in the water in Lake Michigan after he reportedly jumped in and left his clothes on the rocks.Chicago police and marine units responded and began searching for the man, who was later seen by Chopper 7HD holding onto a pylon near the jetty. The man then swam to the jetty, where a police officer appeared to speak with him. The man was then taken to an ambulance.