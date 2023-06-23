Chicago Park District opening all 77 pools for season Friday

The Chicago Park District will open all 77 pools for the season Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Friday all of Chicago's seventy-seven public pools will be open following a lifeguard hiring binge.

Last summer, only half of the city's pools opened due to a citywide lifeguard shortage.

This year, the Chicago Park District made a successful hiring push. That means it can meet its goal to open every indoor and outdoor pool Friday and run most of them at least five days a week.

For more information, visit the Chicago Park District website.

