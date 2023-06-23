WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago Park District opening all 77 pools for season Friday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 23, 2023 9:46AM
All 77 Chicago Park District pools open for season Friday
EMBED <>More Videos

The Chicago Park District will open all 77 pools for the season Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Friday all of Chicago's seventy-seven public pools will be open following a lifeguard hiring binge.

Last summer, only half of the city's pools opened due to a citywide lifeguard shortage.

Lake Co., Indiana pool contractor Michael Nanay charged with theft, fraud; police seek more victims

This year, the Chicago Park District made a successful hiring push. That means it can meet its goal to open every indoor and outdoor pool Friday and run most of them at least five days a week.

For more information, visit the Chicago Park District website.

Chicago beaches open for season

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW