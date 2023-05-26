Chicago beaches open for season Friday

Chicago beaches open for the season Friday, in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Thousands are expected at beaches such as North Avenue Beach this holiday where thousands are expected this holiday weekend.

Beaches are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. Friday and will stay open until 7 p.m. daily through Labor Day.

Evanston Beaches don't open until Saturday.

Chicago Park District pools are scheduled to open June 23.

For more on Chicago's beaches and swimming conditions, visit the Chicago Park District's website.