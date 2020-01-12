royal rumble

South Loop bar creates 'royal' cocktails in honor of Meghan Markle, proceeds will go to Australia wildfire relief

CHICAGO (WLS) -- SX Sky Bar in the South Loop is going "Royal" to help with the wildfire recovery effort in Australia.

In light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement of their plans on taking a step back from the royal family, SX Sky Bar has created three new signature cocktails.

RELATED: Royal family: Queen Elizabeth, Harry, William to meet Monday after 'Megxit' decision

The cocktails are called The "Megxit"...The "Big Markle Energy" and "Spill the Royal Tea".

SX Sky Bar in the South Loop is going "Royal" to help with the wildfire recovery effort in Australia.



A portion of the proceeds from drinks will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Relief Fund.

RELATED: Sydney Opera House illuminates for those combating Australia wildfires

You have until the end of the month to try the specialty cocktails.

SX Sky Bar is located at 808 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605.
