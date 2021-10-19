good news

Watch: Australian 2-year-old's viral positive affirmations video inspired by Ashley Graham

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SYDNEY (WLS) -- A 2-year-old from Sydney, Australia went viral for a positive affirmations video her mother said was inspired by model Ashley Graham.

"Hey. I say to myself, 'You are bold. You are brilliant. You are beautiful. Today, you will not let other people's words affect you. You are worthy of greatness. I love you,'" toddler Aleksandra Dimitrievski said in a video filmed by her mother.

Aleksandra's mother, Sofia, who filmed the video for the family's Instagram page, told Good Morning America that the affirmations came from Graham.

Graham dueted the video on TikTok.

"This is the cutest thing I've ever seen," Graham said.
