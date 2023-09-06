'Tamron Hall' keeps the winning formula intact for Season 5

As Season 5 of "The Tamron Hall Show" gets underway, Sandy Kenyon has more about what viewers can expect this season.

NEW YORK -- The "Tamron Hall Show" moves from mornings to afternoons for season five, and the new time slot comes after the award-winning host was recently honored with three nominations for this year's Daytime Emmy Awards.

Tamron Hall earned a nod in the category of "Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host" - an award she has already won twice.

Entertainment Reporter Sandy Kenyon spent the morning on set with Hall to reflect on her formula for success.

"I felt empowered to be my authentic self and to stick to what I felt was the best of me that the audience would love," said Hall.

So many talk shows have launched with the best intentions, but very few make it to Season 5. Fewer still get there without compromising their core beliefs.

The host is also an executive producer - in charge of her own show along with Quiana Burns.

"I think we have our own lane and we're leaning hard into it," said Burns. "Real people, real topics, and I think people tune in to hear how they're going to open up to Tamron."

Everyday Hall defines the phrase "Keepin' it real" - winning praise for her "genuine exuberance and passion for making a difference in people's lives."

"At the end of the day, I'm a storyteller," said Hall. "I see this show as the story of the people who are in the chair, the story of the people who are in the audience; and as long as I stay present and recognize that they are the stars, the show wins."

At a time when viewers have so many other options, Hall is still the choice of millions.

"We create a storyline every single day to make this appointment TV, to make this a topical show," she said. "For me, that distinguishes us."

