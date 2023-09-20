Tamron Hall talks Chicago influence as she celebrates show's 5th season, birthday

Who is Tamron Hall? The talk show host is talking about how Chicago has influenced her as she starts her 5th season and celebrates her birthday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tamron Hall just launched the fifth season of her talk show that airs afternoons on ABC7 Chicago, and she said she's been influenced by her time in Chicago.

The host also celebrated her 53rd birthday last weekend, telling her Chicago pal, Hosea Sanders, she's moving full steam ahead.

"When I was in Chicago as a reporter, you were one of the last people I saw, before I got in my car and drove to New York and set out on this journey that's now led to season five, so thank you for always being there and believing in me and being a real one," Hall said. "Now, you and I represent things that young journalists can see, and they'll be able to dream past us."

Hall said her son, Moses, is now in pre-K, and has a connection to Chicago.

"His first day of school he wanted to wear his Walter Payton shirt," she said.

She added that she has to keep her "Chicago hustle" in the fifth season of her show.

"That spirit of 'I'm not here for one thing, I'm here for many things.' I just launched my second novel; it's based in Chicago. We just revealed the new cover for 'Watch Where They Hide.' It follows Jordan Manning, a journalist, much like myself in Chicago, a reporter," Hall said.

She also commented on her new haircut.

"I like it, my hairstylist, Johnny Wright from Chicago, he wants my hair to make a statement; this haircut debuted in Chicago," Hall said.