feel good

Tanja Babich, ABC 7 Chicago anchor, wears glasses to support daughter, message resonates

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago morning anchor Tanja Babich wore her glasses last week to make a point, and it's one that appears to have resonated across the country.

Babich, at the end of Friday's morning show, thanked those who had reached out throughout the week to say they liked seeing her in glasses. She explained that one of her daughters wasn't wearing her glasses because she was worried about what people in her class would say or think about her.

"So in a gesture of solidarity, I've been wearing mine all week to make this point: Whatever people say or think about you is none of your business. Just be yourself, authentically and unapologetically, the rest will work itself out," she said.

Babich's morning team joined her in wearing their glasses after her statement Friday morning.

Since then, the Chicago Tribune, Washington Post and more have picked up Babich's story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Richton Park families displaced by apartment fire surprised with gift cards, clothing
Man dresses up as Buddy the Elf to meet dad for the first time
NC boy spends birthday giving pizza to homeless in Charlotte
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer involved in Garfield Ridge shooting death: Chicago police
2 found fatally shot in Beach Park garage
19 undelivered packages found dumped in trash on South Side
5 injured, 1 critically, in Rogers Park police shootout
Wicker Park party busted, Ann Sather cited for COVID restriction violations
Highest-ranking soldier disciplined in Fort Hood shakeup is Illinois native
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot to give update on Chicago vaccine distribution plans
Election, COVID-19, economy stand out in Google's 2020 search trends
Bennett throws Tayshia a curveball after his elimination
Aurelio's Pizza reopens for indoor dining despite state mandate
Chicago Weather: Sunny and mild Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News