Health & Fitness

Austin man has tapeworm removed after over a decade in his brain

AUSTIN, Texas -- Doctors say it's a miracle after an Austin man successfully had a tapeworm removed from his brain.

KXAN reports doctors think the man contracted the parasite in Mexico more than a decade ago after eating undercooked pork.

The worm grew slowly ever since.

A scan of the man's brain shows the large worm highlighted in red.

He says he fainted last year while playing soccer and had been having headaches for months.

"It's very intense, very strong, because it made me sweat too, sweat from the pain...pain in the head and then I would vomit from the pain," he recalled.

The neurosurgeon who removed the tapeworm says situations like this are more common in certain regions of the country.

"In certain regions of the country, like Texas and California, this can be more common. So there's something, I think, definitely for every medical professional to be aware of. It is not commonly seen and can actually masquerade as different things."

After it was removed and a little recovery, the man says he's back to his normal self.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustintexas newsparasitetapewormsurgeryu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News