Salmonella outbreak at Carnicería Guanajuato's taquería in Avondale, Chicago Dept.of Health says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 20 people have fallen ill with salmonella infections after eating at the taquería inside Carnicería Guanajuato in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

Both the Chicago and Illinois departments of public health said they are investigating the salmonella outbreak.

According to health officials, 10 of the affected people have been hospitalized.

Carnicería Guanajuato voluntarily closed the taquería on September 8 and is cooperating with CDPH to determine a source of the infections, officials said.

Anyone who purchased prepared food from the taquería or the prepared food section of the grocery store since Aug. 29 is urged to discard it and not eat it.

Salmonella symptoms usually last four to seven days and most individuals recover without any treatment, according to CDPH.