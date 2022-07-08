What to know about Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days and more summer sales

Amazon has announced that its annual Prime Day event is back again and kicks off on July 12, running through July 13.
If you are ready to get saving ahead of July, early deals and new member-only discounts start on June 21.
During the 48-ahour extravaganza, there will be multiple discounts to explore. In past years, Amazon devices such as Echo systems, Fire Sticks and Kindles were deeply discounted.
Prime Day is July 12-13. Sing it, @JonBatiste! #PrimeDayDreamDeals pic.twitter.com/IgNLSvxFrD— Amazon (@amazon) June 16, 2022
With a number of major retailers launching competing sales, there will be many ways to save across the board.
Target Deal Days sale returns this year and runs from July 11-13.
"With this year's event being our biggest ever, guests can shop more incredible deals and items, with three full days to save on must-have products that will bring them joy all summer and beyond," said Target's executive vice president and chief growth officer, Christina Hennington.
Walmart, Best Buy, and Kohl's all have plans to launch competing summer sales as well.
Check out more summer savings below!
Macy's
Right now, Macy's is hosting their "Black Friday in July Specials," with major deals across multiple categories including home, fashion, jewelry, handbags and more.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's highly-anticipated Anniversary Sale kicks off on July 15, with early access available on July 13.