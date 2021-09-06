Business

Bosses using 'tattleware' to monitor employees working from home

EMBED <>More Videos

Bosses using 'tattleware' to monitor employees working from home

Is your boss watching you? More companies are keeping an eye on remote workers to make sure they are actually working.

They are using so-called "tattleware" software that takes a live photo of workers at home about every minute from their company laptops.

RELATED: As employee monitoring extends to workers' homes, some see civil rights threat

Other software can track keystrokes and web browsing. For example, employers can see everything you write in an email or in Slack.

Some employees say the software is an invasion of privacy... companies say it is holding people accountable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessemploymentbusinesstechnology
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
8 kids shot, 1 killed, in Chicago weekend violence
3 killed in wrong-way crash on I-80 in Will County: ISP
5 hurt in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive: CPD
Need ID? Appointment needed in many spots starting this week
Justice Department will 'protect' abortion seekers in Texas
6-year-old girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park
3 Chicago-area priests removed from ministry amid investigations
Show More
Ex-Marine sharpshooter said 'God told him to' kill 4, affadavit says
Dolphin rescued after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Labor Day
1 teen killed, 4 injured in Skokie crash
Chicago area celebrating Labor Day with parades, festivals
More TOP STORIES News