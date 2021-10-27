Kat Von D, known for TLC show, 'LA Ink,' closing West Hollywood tattoo shop, moving to rural IN

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D is closing up her famous shop and moving to Indiana.Von D announced onshe is shutting down her southern California tattoo parlor, High Voltage, after 14 years in business.The West Hollywood shop was the setting for the TLC reality series "LA Ink," which aired from 2007 to 2011,Von D explained she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to rural Indiana."As some of you know, we recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA," she said in her post.Von D added that she does not plan to return to LA very often.High Voltage officially closes on Dec. 1.