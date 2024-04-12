'Windy City Weekend' hosts dissect Gerry and Theresa's relationship amid 'Golden Bachelor' divorce

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," comedian and fashion designer Brian Babylon joined Val and Ryan for Host Chat, and to talk about his new clothing line, Bab Gooch.

Golden... Divorce!?

Just three short months after saying 'I do' in front of America, Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his wife Teresa Nist are getting a divorce. While they say a few complications led to this decision, including differences in where to settle down, they still love each other and know this is the best for both of them.

Bab Gooch: Tomorrow's fashion today

Comedian Brian Babylon is entering the world of fashion with a new clothing line called Bab Gooch.

Babylon believes that fashion is a form of storytelling, a canvas on which you can paint your personality and your journey.

Bab Gooch will be hosting a launch party Saturday at the Silver Room. This event will include an exclusive first look at Bab Gooch where you will have a chance to wear tomorrow's fashion today. You can also interact with Babylon and other members of the team, as well as enjoy live entertainment from DJ Dottie B.

Tickets are available here.

You can follow Babylon on Instagram @brianbabylon.

'Corporate baddie'

Chicago native DeAndre Brown is now a full-time influencer known as 'corporate baddie,' whose content is focused on Gen Z in the workforce.

Laughing through the ups and downs of working in corporate has been a hot trend on TikTok, so much so that Chicago native DeAndre Brown was able to become a full-time influencer after going viral for his posts about Generation Z in the workforce.

Val met up with Brown at his alma mater, Marian Catholic High School, where they talked about him becoming the internet's "corporate baddie" and his opinion on what corporations are getting wrong about Gen Z.

DeAndre Brown has come a long way since walking the halls at Marian Catholic.

"It's just so great that I'm now able to utilize my platform for people that look like me and identify with me to know that it is possible that you can be yourself and that you can go far in this world," he said.

Brown currently has over a million followers across multiple platforms and is affectionately known online as the "corporate baddie."

He was working from home for an investment banking corporation when he decided to start posting content about his experience in the workforce.

"I started my Gen Z work from home series to talk about Gen Z and the workforce, not realizing at the time that that was such a huge topic within corporate spaces," he said.

Brown said there are stereotypes about younger people in the corporate world, like the belief that Gen Z is lazier than other generations.

"I don't call it lazy, that Gen Z do want to work but we just want to work in a different way than what we once saw as the way to work. This hustle culture, grind, grind, grind, grind, grind, grind. It's not effective. I think when you value your employees' mental health, that they will work harder at their job because they are in a clearer head space. This is what we should do. We should be setting boundaries; we should be taking mental health breaks and time for ourselves," Brown said.

Along with being an influencer, Brown has created his own consulting firm, Gen XL, that assists with influencer marketing, professional development and corporate consulting.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Movie critic Richard Roeper reviewed 'Civil War,' 'Damaged,' 'Fallout' and 'Franklin.'

'Civil War' - SPEND

Kirsten Dunst plays a war correspondent in a dystopian America who is covering a massive civil war between several states and the government.

'Damaged' - SPEND

Samuel L. Jackson plays a Chicago detective who travels to Scotland to help uncover a string of murders similar to ones he investigated in the United States.

'Fallout' - SPEND

Based off of the popular video game series, "Fallout" portrays a post-nuclear world full of radiated monsters and outlaws playing by their own rules.

'Franklin' - SPEND

Michael Douglas portrays founding father Benjamin Franklin during one of his most crucial missions, to convince France to help the fledgling United States in its war against Great Britain.

RockABILITY

Gateway to Learning will celebrate 50 years of serving Chicago's adults with disabilities with a fundraising event called RockABILITY.

Gateway to Learning has served Chicago's intellectually challenged and developmentally disabled adults for 50 years. Gateway to Learning's mission is to provide lifelong learning to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that promotes active inclusion at home, at work and in the community. Located in Chicago's Lincoln Square, programming focuses on skill acquisition in key life sectors, including community employment, empowerment and advocacy, and daily living/home life skills.

Their dedication to Chicago will be celebrated at a fundraising event called RockABILITY on April 19.

RockABILITY will be headlined by an Afro-funk band Esso Funk. Tickets are available at givebutter.com/RockABILITY2024.