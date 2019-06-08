Taxi driver robber in Bronzeville neighborhood, CPD search for suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police hope you recognize a man suspected of robbing a taxicab driver on the city's south side Monday night.Police released an image of the suspect who investigators say grabbed the driver and implied he had a weapon.The victim said the man then made off with the driver's belongings.The incident happened near 46th and Prairie in the Bronzeville neighborhood.Area detectives are investigating. If you recognize the man or have any information, you are asked to contact police.