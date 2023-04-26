Teamwork Englewood celebrates 20 years of servicing the community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Teamwork Englewood organization is celebrating 20 years of memories and milestones.

For the last two decades, organizers have been supporting Englewood residents build a stronger community. Cecile De Mello and Diahann Sinclair with Teamwork Englewood joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the major milestone for the organization.

They will be celebrating "20 Years of Teamwork," with a Gala at Kennedy-King College, 740 W. 63rd Street, Chicago, IL on Thursday, May 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. To connect, get involved or donate to "Teamwork Englewood," click here.