Texas attorney accidentally leaves cat filter on during Zoom call: 'I'm here live, I'm not a cat!'

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas -- An attorney in west Texas received some unexpected attention during a Zoom call that involved the face of a friendly cat.

During a virtual court proceeding on Tuesday in the 394th Judicial District Court in Brewster County, Texas, attorney Rod Ponton logged on to the meeting with a cat filter emblazoned across his screen.

In the video, Judge Roy Ferguson warns Ponton, saying "I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings."

Ponton responds saying he's aware and says, "I'm here live, I'm not a cat." The video was posted to the court's YouTube page, which houses a series of its virtual streams.

Ferguson took to Twitter on Monday and shared a friendly reminder as many continue to grow accustomed to the new world of virtual meetings.



"If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off," he wrote. "This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th."

In a second tweet, the judge praised the lawyer for keeping his cool with the utmost professionalism as the group worked through the unexpected mishap.



"These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession's dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times," Ferguson wrote on Twitter. "Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!"

The judge sent out another tweet, explaining the reason he wants the clip to circulate further.

