Comcast landline outage affecting businesses across the country

HOUSTON, Texas --A nationwide outage is affecting Comcast business customers, the company says.
In a tweet, Comcast said, "Comcast business customers may still be experiencing an issue with their voice service. We appreciate your patience as we continue to resolve."
The issue is not affecting residential customers with landlines.
According to DownDetector.com, phone service in Florida, Tri-state area and California have been mostly affected.