Technology

Elon Musk unveils new 'Starship' spacecraft to travel to moon, Mars

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (WLS) -- Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft that will take people to the moon or Mars.

Musk, SpaceX's CEO, made the announcement Saturday from a launch facility in Texas, while he stood next to the spacecraft.

The so-called "Starship" is expected to take off for the first time in the next month or two. It will reach 65,000 feet before landing back on Earth.

The company said on Twitter that the spacecraft will carry up to 100 people "on long-duration, interplanetary flights."



Musk said it's important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

Musk said Saturday's announcement came on the 11th anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.



On Friday, NASA, which has contracts with the company, tweeted it was time for SpaceX to deliver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyspacexelon muskmoontechnologymarsu.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flooding possible in Chicago as suburbs recover from heavy rains
Parents throw birthday party for Harvey girl killed by stray bullet
4 teens charged in I-80/94 shooting in Indiana
Man shot in head while driving in Humboldt Park, police say
Man killed, woman wounded in Austin shooting, police say
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
VIDEO: 3 women fight in I-57 road rage incident on South Side
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Early showers, storms Sunday
Church plans to turn strip club into house of worship
Hockey players skate to honor fallen Illinois State Police trooper
Man critically wounded in Pilsen shooting
2 men wanted for pickpocketing at CTA stations
More TOP STORIES News